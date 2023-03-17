The Exeter boys basketball team dream season continues with a, 75-72 win over Peters Township in the PIAA-5A quarterfinals on Friday night. The Eagles getting the job done in overtime.
The Eagles would find themselves down two heading into the fourth quarter of this one. Hanging around the entire quarter, and down three as time is winding down, Kevin Saenz would get the bucket and foul for the three-point play.
This one knotted up at 65 heading into overtime.
Saenz in the overtime quarter would take over once again for the Eagles, tying this one up at 72 in the finial minute. Later, in the closing seconds, Saenz would help force a turnover and drive the court to put the Eagles up 74-72.
He would finish with 19, 13 of those points coming in the fourth quarter and overtime. First half, Reece Garvin putting in the work for the Eagles, scoring 12 of his 14.
Cathedral Prep awaits Exeter on Monday night in the semifinals.