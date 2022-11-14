PHILADELPHIA - Visting Lafayette outscored Saint Joseph's in the second half but came up short in a 63-59 setback at Hagan Arena.
The Hawks (1-1) broke a 17-all tie midway through the first half with a 19-9 flourish over the next 10 minutes. The Leopards clawed back and made it a one-possession game twice in the final minute but Lynn Greer III made a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left to seal the outcome.
Junior Kyle Jenkins led Lafayette (0-3) with 18 points and C.J. Fulton added 15 points, six assists and five steals. Cameron Brown had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Saint Joseph's.
The Leopards play their fourth consecutive game on the road to open the season on Friday afternoon against UMBC.