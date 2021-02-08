The Berks Catholic, Schuylkill Valley, and Oley Valley girls' basketball teams were victorious on Monday night in Berks battles. The Saints won 40-32 over Wilson while the Panthers posted a 37-26 victory over Fleetwood and Oley Valley triumphed over Brandywine Heights by a final score of 46-37.
Keziah Brantley paced Berks Catholic with 14 points, which was a game-high total. Wilson cut BC's lead to just three points with three minutes left in the game, but the hosts held on for the victory.
The Panthers jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game and led 18-11 at halftime. They pulled away in the second half with the help of Madison Ziska, who had a game-high 12 points.
Oley Valley's win moved them to a half game back of the division lead behind Brandywine Heights. The Lynx led 10-0 just four minutes into the contest and held a 10-point lead at halftime. Kylie Mossie helped stave off Fleetwood with a game-high 18 points.