Busy day of basketball across the Lehigh Valley with the A-Town Throwdown getting underway in pool play. The Salisbury boys, Allen and Emmaus girls all picking up tournament opening wins.
On the boys side of things, the Falcons knocked off Jim Thorpe in their tournament opener, 34-26.
Trailing early on, the Olympians mounted a comeback right before the half to make it a four point game, 26-22. The Falcons would just prove to be too much down the stretch, holding off the Olympians.
On the girls side of the bracket, the Canaries picked up a solid opening round win over Freedom, 23-20.
The Canaries would jump out to a big lead in the early going before the Patriots stormed back to tie things up at 17 in the second half. Layla Sweattle would be the difference maker for the Canaries, knocking down a three late in the game for the win.
More girls action, the Green Hornets knocked off the other Allentown school, Dieruff to open its tournament, 48-22.
This one would be in the Green Hornets control for much of the way from the opening tip. They would jump out to a, 12-5 lead before pushing that to double-digits heading into halftime.
In the second half, it would be much of the same. Taylor Griffith would knock down another triple to keep pushing the lead ahead en route to the win.