LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - The Salisbury boys and Northwestern girls picked up league wins on Wednesday night. The Falcons cruised past visiting Catasauqua 64-33, the Lady Tigers rolled as well 62-33 over the Blue Bombers.
Pat Foley led the way for the Falcons and all scorers with 18 points in the winning effort. Salisbury found themselves with a 33-15 lead at the half.
Northwestern's Sidney Sevrain racked up 21 points in the win. The Tigers had an 18 point lead late in the third in their winning effort.