Salisbury defeated Whitehall-Coplay 5-4 on Monday night to win the Lehigh Valley League legion baseball title. The Falcons were the lowest seed in the tournament and went undefeated throughout bracket play to win the championship.
In Monday's final, Whitehall-Coplay built a 4-0 lead, but the game then went into a lightning delay. Out of the delay, Salisbury stormed back in the next inning to tie the game 4-4.
They then went on to win the game 5-4 as Nick Bergaman scored the game-winning run.
In the Norco league, the Wanderers defeated Northampton 12-2 to sweep the series and win the league title. Both Norco teams advance to the regional tournament.