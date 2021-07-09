Salisbury defeated Whitehall-Coplay 9-1 and Northampton shutout Wind Gap 3-0 in legion baseball games on Friday evening.
With the victory, Salisbury advances to the league's championship game on Monday. Salisbury grabbed a 4-1 lead in the fifth frame and extended it in the next few innings to secure the victory.
Northampton's win was the first game of the Norco semifinals series. The two teams are slated to play in the second game of the series on Saturday.
Northampton was led by Hunter Corrow, who recorded nine strikeouts in the victory.