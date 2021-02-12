ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Salisbury defeated Palisades 51-35 in a Colonial League boys' basketball game on Friday night. The Falcons led 27-12 at halftime and rolled to the double-digit victory.
Quintin Stephen recorded a gaeme-high 13 points.
