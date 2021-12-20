ALLENTOWN - After dropping their first game of the season, Salisbury is on a bit of a roll and extended their winning streak to three games with a 55-30 win over a shorthanded Bangor squad.
Jackson Lopez scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in the first quarter and the Falcons would go on to build a 35-6 advantage at halftime. Kyle Artis chipped in with a dozen for Salisbury.
The victory pushed head coach Jason Weaver over 200 wins as he had reached the milestone on Friday when the Falcons defeated Catasauqua.
Salisbury travels to Southern Lehigh on Wednesday in their final contest before the holidays.