ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2020 season was expected to be a special one for the Salisbury baseball team, but now they will never know what would have happened.
The Falcons were entering the Justin Aungst era as the new head coach for the program for the first full season. Aungst was a standout player for Salisbury and was excited to take over the reins of the team and the varsity roster which featured 13 seniors this spring.
Unfortunately, the PIAA canceled the 2020 spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.