MOHNTON, Pa. - Members of the 69 News team raced for charity at Maple Grove Raceway on Friday night. Sam Marcinek and Kathy Craine raced in the charity competition that also included other local celebrities.

The event helped kick-off the NHRA Nationals.

Marcinek advanced to the final four of the competition. Craine pushed the car to 90 mph.

Mike Keller of WEEU won the title.