COLUMBUS, Oh. - Sammy Sasso is looking to bring home NCAA gold this time around. The 149 lb. wrestler for Ohio State enters nationals at the fourth overall wrestler in his class.
Sasso was a runner-up last year, reaching that pinnacle of being crowned an NCAA champion, something he wouldn't take for granted. The former Nazareth standout was a two-time PIAA champion in high school.
He holds representing the "610" on the national stage, close to his heart. Knowing what it takes to get to this point and being apart of the wrestling community around here, he wants to represent for all of them.
Sasso's younger brother, Sonny, just won a PIAA title in Hershey last Saturday.