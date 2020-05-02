CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Following the 2019 season, all but one member of the Southern Lehigh football coaching staff resigned. The lone remaining coach is set to become the school's next head coach.
School district officials announced on Friday that they will recommend Phil Sams to the school board to be hired as their next head football coach. Sams was an assistant for John Toman last season, a historic year for the Spartans as they made a run into the state playoffs.
Sams is familiar with taking the top job. He served as the head coach at nearby Saucon Valley for three seasons before stepping down. He also is a teacher at that school district.
For years, Sams said he has kept his eye on this job and is excited to try and replicate the success they consistently have enjoyed.