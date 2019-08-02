Sanders has strong showing at Eagles camp

PHILADELPHIA - There are many facets of the Philadelphia Eagles offense to talk about as training camp gets fully underway ahead of the 2019-20 season. One player that is standing out is running back Miles Sanders.

The Penn State product was injured earlier in the off-season, so he needed to make an impact early on in camp and he has done just that. The rookie left camp early, but that didn't worry head coach Doug Pederson, who also has been impressed by Sanders.