CLEVELAND, OH. - Lehigh Valley bounces back on the road with a, 3-1 win over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Phantoms were on the cusp of a shutout, but the Lake Monsters scored with 20 seconds left.
One goal a period for the Phantoms in the win, with three different goal scorers in the win.
Ronnie Attard would get the Phantoms on the board with just over a minute left in the first period. Second period, Louie Belpedio would find the back of the net halfway through the period. Third and final goal coming from Bobby Brink, his third career goal.
Goaltender, Felix Sandstrom was mere moments away from another shutout, but would ultimately end the night having stopped 28 of 29 shots.
Lehigh Valley and Cleveland will hit the ice again on Wednesday night.