BRIDGEPORT, Ct. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (16-13-2) began their away - home split against Bridgeport (14-14-6) with a win on Wednesday night, 3-1. Two second period goals putting them over on the Islanders.
After allowing an Islanders goal late in the first period, Adam Brooks would respond roughly three minutes later with the equalizer.
Second period of play would belong all to the Phantoms, Max Willman and Bobby Brink netting the game winning and insurance goals. Willman would go unassisted just under nine minutes into the period to break the tie. Just before the final minute, Brink would bury the insurance goal.
In net, Felix Sandstrom was a wall, stopping 35 of 36 Islanders shots to help secure the win for the Phantoms.
Both teams will go at it again on Friday night at the PPL Center.