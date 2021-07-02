ERIE, Pa. - Reading snapped their brief losing streak in a rain shortened Friday night contest against the SeaWolves, 2-1. Victor Santos almost went the distance, keeping Erie's bats in check.
Both teams scored within the first three innings and then not again until the sixth. Santos went five and two-thirds, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out six.
In the top of the third, Daniel Brito tied things up for the Fightins with a RBI single. Later in the sixth, Jorge Bonifacio gave the Fightins the lead with a solo shot, his 11th home run on the year.
Each team will look to take a 3-2 advantage in the series on Saturday night.