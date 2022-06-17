NAZARETH, Pa. - Former Whitehall High School and Penn State football star Saquon Barkley was in the Lehigh Valley on Thursday serving as an honorary captain for the annual McDonalds All-Star Classic.
Now entering his fifth season with the New York Giants, Barkley is hopeful to put two injury-plagued seasons behind him and display the form that made him a 1,000 yard rusher in each of his first two seasons in the league.
My confidence is back so I am excited," Barkley said. "I am excited to go out there and just go play the game I love and have fun."