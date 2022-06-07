The Lehigh Valley All-Star Football Classic set for next Thursday will have an honorary captain present. Saquon Barkley will return home to join the players at midfield for the games coin toss.
Barkley will join the captains from the red and gold squads for the opening coin toss. The Red team comprised of players from Lehigh, Carbon and Monroe Counties, the gold team made up of players from Northampton County, Palisades and Phillipsburg High School's.
The game is set for Thursday, June 16th at Nazareth Area High School. First kick will be at 7:30PM.