EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants injured star running back Saquon Barkley and two other starters did not practice today after being placed in the COVID-19 protocol along with assistant coach Burton Burns. Safety Xavier McKinney and left guard Matt Skura also did not practice because of the virus, which was detected after the team returned from a game in Kansas City against the Chiefs on Monday night. Because of the results, the Giants required all players, coaches, team personnel and management to retest today. Barkley and the two players tested positive Wednesday. Burns’ positive result came yesterday.
Saquon Barkley, two others in COVID-19 protocols still
Associated Press
