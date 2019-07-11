Saquon Barkley wins Breakthrough Athlete of Year award at ESPYs

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley won the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award at the 2019 ESPYs on Wednesday night. The former Whitehall High School standout can add that to his impressive trophy case that includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Barkley was presented the award, in part, by his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

The former Penn State rusher was a first-round pick after dazzling in Happy Valley. He was voted to the Pro Bowl during his impressive start in the NFL.