READING, Pa. - As the Spring sports season comes to a close, so does one historic career at Alvernia University.
Sarah Reinert will go down as one of the all-time greats to put the Golden Wolves softball uniform on. Reinert recently just broke the programs all-time hit record.
This weekend, she'll look to add to her mark, currently sitting at 206 hits.
Earlier in the week, the MAC recognized Reinert as the Softball Senior Scholar-Athlete. With all the accolades and records, Reinert is thankful for her team making it all that much more special.
Alvernia wraps up their season against Messiah.