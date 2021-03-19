ST. LOUIS - Ohio State's Sammy Sasso advances to the NCAA championship bout as Austin DeSanto of Iowa fell in the national semifinals on Friday night. The two local products are in the final rounds of competition at the NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships at the Enterprise Center.
The Nazareth graduate, Sasso, won by fall against Oklahoma State's Boo Lewallen in the second period. Sasso is the top seed at 149 pounds and will wrestle for a national title on Saturday night.
DeSanto, the Exeter graduate, fell 3-2 to Oklahoma State's Daton Fix. DeSanto, who is the fourth-seed at 133 pounds will compete in the consolation bracket.