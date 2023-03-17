Mat-Madness in Tulsa continuing through the night on Friday with the national semifinal bouts. Local products, Sammy Sasso and Mikey Labriola continuing their runs toward a national title.
Sasso winning, 14-2 for the major decision over Kyle Parco of Arizona State. He gets back into the national championship where Yianni Diakomahlis awaits him.
At 174, Labriola gets a takedown in the third overtime period to help him earn the win over Mekhi Lewis. Penn State's Carter Starocci awaits him in the national championship bout.
Lehigh product, Josh Humphreys fell to top-seed Austin O'Connor at 157, edged out on a, 4-3 decision. Humphreys still an All-American having advanced to the semifinals.