NAZARETH, Pa. - This has been an unusual offseason for all high school wrestling teams in Pennsylvania. With the COVID-19 pandemic, summer sessions were limited or canceled, and now this unique offseason is even longer with high school sports suspended for three weeks by Governor Tom Wolf.
During the past few months, wrestlers were working out individually to replace the lack of group training sessions. Blue Eagle sophomore Sonny Sasso battled with his brother, Sammy, who starred at Nazareth and now is competing in the collegiate ranks, with trainings at least five days per week.
Sonny Sasso is excited to be back this season after missing most of last season with an injury. He has high hopes for the entire team and himself this winter.
Nazareth is the defending state champion and looks to be in the mix again this season.