Plenty of college football taking place across the region on Saturday.
Kutztown and Slippery Rock played for the PSAC Championship. The Golden Bears winning their first conference title since 2011 with a 38-32 win over Slippery Rock.
Muhlenberg hosted Moravian in their annual rivalry game. The Mules handling their rivals with ease, 55-0. Muhlenberg quarterback, Michael Hnatkowsky with five touchdown passes in the win.
Albright taking on Lebanon Valley, the Knight struggling offensively in a 25-2 loss. Albright finishes the season with a 2-8 record.
Alvernia and Lycoming meeting on Saturday, the Golden Wolves getting shut down offensively falling, 48-0. The Golden Wolves failed to record a win on the season, finishing 0-10.