EUGENE, Ore. - Talitha Diggs, a 2020 graduate of Saucon Valley High School, is a World Champion after running the leadoff leg in the Women's 4x400 relay for the gold-medal winning United States team at the World Track and Field Championships on Sunday night at Hayward Field.
Diggs, who also captured individual titles in the 400m indoor and outdoor NCAA season as well as a national title, teamed with Abby Steiner, Britton Wilson and Sydney McLaughlin to run a 3:17.79 to outpace Jamaica by nearly three seconds. Great Britain finished third and Canada fourth.
The University of Florida standout also competed in the 400m and finished third in her semifinal heat on Wednesday but did not qualify for the final.