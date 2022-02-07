NAZARETH, Pa. - The two district XI teams who needed to wrestle a preliminary bout on Monday night to advance to Hershey for the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships, accomplished that goal with easy victories at Nazareth Area MS.
In Class AA, Saucon Valley cruised to a 50-14 victory over District 4 third-place finisher Canton. The Panthers will now move on to face District 7 champ Quaker Valley in the first round on Thursday.
Nazareth had an even easier time in Class AAA, as they shut out District 1 fourth-place finisher West Chester Henderson 69-0. The Blue Eagles will square off against District 2 champ Abington Heights on Thursday.