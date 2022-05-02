EASTON, Pa. - Saucon Valley put up 10 runs in the first two innings enroute to a 13-1 victory over Notre Dame on Monday at Lou Cecala Field.
It was the 12th straight win for the Panthers (13-2) who have not lost since a 6-4 setback to the Crusaders (12-3) in early April. Jacob Klotz homered and drove in three runs for Saucon Valley and Jacob Albert was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI.
Rocco Viscito struck out seven over five innings to earn the win. The Panthers jumped over Notre Dame into first in the Colonial League West.