HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The surprising Saucon Valley boys basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 58-45 win on Saturday over Kutztown.
The Panthers, who won only six games a year ago, are unbeaten thus far under first-year head coach Brett Snyder.
Saucon Valley took the lead in the first quarter and extended the advantage to double-digits in the second half to win going away. The hosts were led by Jack Robertson who had 16 and Cydae Joseph-Davis had 14. Andrew Fleming had 16 for the Cougars.
The Panthers host Bangor on Monday and Kutztown will welcome Hamburg on Tuesday.