BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Saucon Valley Country Club will play host to the 2022 U.S. Senior Open. This will be the third time the club has hosted this event.
When looking ahead to 2022 there are some very enticing names that will be eligible to play in this tournament. Some of the players on that list are Phil Mickelson, Fred Couples, and Jim Furyk.
This will be the eighth USGA event overall that Saucon Valley has hosted. The course and association have confidence in large crowds packing the fairways and greens after record breaking numbers in 1992 and 2000.