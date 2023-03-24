BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Colonial League baseball, early season showdown between two of the top teams in the league. Saucon Valley coming out on top in this one over Notre Dame, 7-5.
The Panthers jumped out to an early lead, 3-0 through the top of the third. Jake Albert knocking in the first two runs in the first inning, Ray Matey driving in the third run two innings later.
Bottom of the third, the Crusaders would tie things up on a bases loaded hit batter. Braydon Heater and Nick Buchanan with two of the three runs batted in for the Crusaders in the inning.
Down the Stretch, the Crusaders would hold a, 5-4 lead heading into the sixth inning, but they'd lose the lead late.