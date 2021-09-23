NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern riding a bit of a hot streak coming into Thursday nights match against Saucon Valley, but the Panthers would cool them off a bit winning, 3-1.
The Panthers grabbed a two sets to none advantage, following 25-18 and 28-26 wins. Northwestern, would put up a fight and not get blanked on their home court, taking the third set 25-23.
Fourth set, the Panthers put this one to bed, winning by the same margin they started the match off with. They get back to the .500 mark on the season.