HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley Country Club is gearing up for the U.S. Senior Open to be held in June. The club is the first to host this event three times over the years.
This tournament has been six years in the making, starting with preparations back in 2016, and marketing efforts truly ramping up in 2017. Now, the construction process.
TV stands, grandstands and leaderboards beginning to take shape across the course.
Excitement growing all around for this event, from the staff to those purchasing tickets to attend. Saucon Valley is ready to play the part of formidable host, once more.