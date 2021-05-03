BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Fans are able to start purchasing tickets for the 2022 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club on June 15. The event is slated to be held in Bethlehem on June 21-26, 2022.
"We are so excited to be able to launch tickets this early, because I think it's going to take people a little bit of time to decide what option they want," said Mimi Griffin, the Executive Director of the 2022 U.S. senior Open. "These tickets are going to be really hot commodities. Everybody has this pent up demand to be able to go out and do something normal, quote normal, and everybody's expecting the Summer of 2022 to be full force, back to normal. So, we expect these tickets to go quickly."
Fans will have a new experience at the event in 2022, The 19th Hole. The area will replace the Saucon Creek Club.
The 19th Hole will feature several interactive activities and contests that will run throughout the week.
For a limited time tickets will be on sale at a discounted rate.