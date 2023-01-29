Saucon Valley crowned six individual champions as the Colonial League Individual Tourney of Champions was held on Sunday at Catasauqua High School.
107 - Tanner Berkenstock (ND) d. Santino Micci (W) 6-1.
114 - Gio DeBiagio (W) p. Gavin Hacker (C) 0:45.
121 - Cole Hubert (SV) md. Cooper Feltman (ND) 9-0.
127 - Aiden Grogg (SV) p. Collin Ramsey (PA) 5:52.
133 - John Haubert (Pali) md. Rider Heckman (W) 14-1.
139 - Jackson Albert (SV) p. Derek King (Palm) 1:47.
145 - Gavin Fehr (C) p. Nino Morici (ND) 5:46.
152 - Liam Scrivanich (SV) tf. Josh Ludlow (ND) 17-0.
160 - Luke Fugazzotto (N) p. Mason Beckowski (SV) 5:14.
172 - Danny Haubert (Pali) d. Dalton Clymer (N) 5-2.
189 - Jake Jones (SV) p. Buck Miller (N) 0:57.
215 - Ty Pfizenmayer (SV) d. Chad Beller (C) 5-0.
285 - Mitch Miller (Sal) d. Gino Guerrisi (ND) 7-2.