CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The District XI-3A baseball championship taking center stage at DeSales on Tuesday afternoon. Saucon Valley rolling past Allentown Central Catholic, 10-3 for their second straight title.
The Panthers wasting no time in getting ahead of the Vikings, Jake Albert pushing the lead ahead, 2-0 through the first inning with an RBI single. In the second, Ron Werkheiser and Cole Hubert would drive in two more runs to give the Panthers a, 4-0 lead.
Following back-to-back RBI knocks, Jake Klotz would drive in both Werkheiser and Hubert. All of this part of a six-run second inning for the Panthers.
Saucon Valley wins back-to-back District titles, they took home 4A gold in 2022. Both teams will be play in the upcoming PIAA-3A tournament.