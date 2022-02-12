HERSHEY, Pa. - Saucon Valley captured its first-ever state dual team championship by knocking off fellow District XI and Colonial League foe Notre Dame 29-22 in Class AA on Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center.
The Panthers, a runnerup in 2016, won five straight matches over the course of four days - beginning with a pigtail match on Monday. The capped of the feat by defeating a Crusaders squad that had handed them a pair of setbacks this season.
Ryan Crookham, a former Notre Dame wrestler, got Saucon Valley started with a major decision at 138. The Crusaders took a brief 13-9 lead after 160 on a fall by Holden Garcia but Saucon Valley responded with four straight wins from 172 through 285 pounds. Hector Mateo sealed the title with a 10-5 victory at 126 that gave the Panthers a 29-16 lead with one bout remaining.
Coupled with Bethlehem Catholic's win over Nazareth, it is the first time that District XI won both the Class AA and Class AAA titles since Easton and Wilson accomplished the sweep in 2002.