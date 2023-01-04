HELLERTOWN, Pa. - In the Colonial League, Saucon Valley playing host to Southern Lehigh. The Panthers stay unbeaten, with all their wins coming in league action, rolling to a 54-18 win.
Only one match all night lasted all three periods, the 172 lb. bout. The Spartans Cade Sawyer with the fall ending a streak for the Panthers.
From there, the Panthers would push ahead, at both 215 and 133 picking up falls in each bout. Jake Jones at 215 getting it done in the second period, while Hector Mateo handles business at 133.
Saucon Valley is 4-0 on the season, while Southern Lehigh sits at .500, 7-7.