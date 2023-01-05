HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley is making noise on the hardwood as well as the wrestling mat this Winter. The Panthers having dropped just one game so far this season, looking like a true contender for the Colonial League crown and more.
The only loss coming in non-league action to Quakertown during a holiday tournament.
This is a well led and coached squad, and Brett Snyder knows there is more work to be done. Sitting at 9-1, Snyder doesn't wish to see his team become complacent as we approach the second half of the season.