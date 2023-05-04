HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A clash of top teams in the Colonial League hit the diamond on Thursday afternoon. Saucon Valley handing Bangor its first league loss, 2-0.
All the Panthers damage offensively coming in one inning, the bottom of the first. Cole Hubert ripped one into the outfield, it only plates one as the other runner was thrown out.
After reaching base, Hubert looking to steal second, and the throw is too high allowing Liam Buck to steal home for the, 2-0 lead.
On the mound for the Panthers, Jake Albert would strikeout five Slaters batters over six innings. In the seventh, Jake Klotz sat the side down in order to preserve the shutout win.
Saucon Valley improves to, 13-2 and pushes their win streak to seven, Bangor falls to, 16-2.