FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. - Earlier on Tuesday, the PIAA baseball tournament returning to action after a rainout on Monday. In the 3A field, Saucon Valley's fine season comes to a close against Camp Hill, 5-4.
The Panthers jumping out to the early lead and pushing it ahead, Jake Albert getting things started with a RBI double in the top of second. In the top of the fifth, tied at one the Panthers would take control.
Cole Hubert grounds out with the bases loaded allowing one run to score and breaking the tie. Next batter, Jake Klotz with a two run single to left giving the Panthers a, 4-1 lead.
It would be all Lions from there, outscoring the Panthers 4-0 the rest of the way to advance into the state final.