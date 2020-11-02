HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley officially withdrew from the District 11 football and field hockey playoffs on Monday following additional coronavirus cases reported among their high school student body population.
The Panthers were set to face Bethlehem Catholic in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday on the gridiron. The school's field hockey team was set to play Moravian Academy on Thursday, but that game was canceled as well.
The school has transitioned to remote-only learning while the building is closed for cleaning.
District 11 officials re-built the football brackets, and put Bangor in the final seed of that classification. The Slaters will play Central Catholic and Blue Mountain is now set to face Bethlehem Catholic.
