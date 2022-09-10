EASTON, Pa. - Saucon Valley put up 21 first quarter points and went on to defeat Wilson 35-7 in a Colonial League matchup on Saturday at Smith Field.
The Panthers (2-1) benefited from a 65-yard touchdown pass from Travis Reifenstahl to Jared Rohn on the opening series and a 73-yard rushing touchdown by Reifenstahl late in the first quarter.
Tyler Pfizenmayer and Jack Robertson also added rushing touchdowns for Saucon Valley. The lone score for Wilson (0-3) was a Markhi Fields 42 yard run in the 4th quarter.
The Panthers will host Bangor on Friday and Wilson will welcome Lehighton next Saturday.