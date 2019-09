HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley has rattled off three straight wins after an opening week loss to rival Southern Lehigh.

The Panthers and new Head Coach Brad Trembler have really gotten things to click since week one, and this week they face another test in Northern Lehigh who also holds a 3-1 record.

Saucon Valley is a young team, that as this rate will be making noise in the Colonial League for the rest of the season.