EASTON, Pa. - Saucon Valley set a school record with their 21st win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Northwestern in the District 11 Class 3A baseball semifinals on Saturday at Richards Field.
Rocky Viscito scored one run and knocked in another and the top-seeded Panthers came through with strong pitching and defense to advance to the District 11 championship game.
Saucon Valley will face sixth seed Allentown Central Catholic, a 4-2 who defeated second seed Panther Valley in the other semifinal.