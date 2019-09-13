Saucon Valley scores 41-22 win over Salisbury

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley kicked-off week three of the high school football season with a 41-22 win over Salisbury in a Colonial League football game on Thursday night. The Panthers outscored the Falcons 20-8 in the second half to earn the victory.

Dante Mahaffey finished the game with four touchdowns, all of them rushing. As a team, Saucon Valley ran for over 400 yards.

Saucon Valley visits Northern Lehigh next week and Salisbury hosts Notre Dame G.P.