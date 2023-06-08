PINE GROVE, Pa. - Saucon Valley traveled up north for its PIAA quarterfinal showdown with Hughesville. The Panthers pitching a shutout, 6-0 to advance to next week's semifinals.
First inning, the Panthers would plate three runs to open things up. Liam Buck launching a three-run home run to drive in all the Panthers runs for the inning.
Hughesville would threaten in the fourth inning, but the Panthers defense makes a stellar play getting the lead base runner out at home. From there, the Panthers would hold on for the win.
Awaiting Saucon Valley in the semifinals is Camp Hill. PIAA semifinals action slated for Monday.