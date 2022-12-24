HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Early season showdown of Colonial League title contenders on Friday night. Saucon Valley with a big time win to remain unbeaten, 51-50 over Notre Dame Green Pond.
The Panthers held off a late Crusaders charge in the fourth with just over two minutes left, holding a nine point lead at the time. The Crusaders would go on a nine-zero run to tie the game up with 55 seconds left.
Cydae Joseph-Davis would give his Panthers a two point lead with right around 10 seconds left. He finished with 15 points on the night for the Panthers in the win.
The Crusaders would get a chance to tie in the final seconds but the shot would fall short. Saucon Valley improves to 8-0, while Notre Dame Green Pond takes a step back at 6-2.