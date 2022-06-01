CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Saucon Valley etching them name in the programs history books. The Panthers knocking off Panther Valley in the District XI-4A title game, 5-2.
The Eagles held a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning before the Panthers began then comeback.
The Panthers scored three runs in the sixth inning to grab the lead, Erik Smith ripping an RBI single to break a 2-2 tie. Later in the game, seventh inning, they would add two more to ensure the win.
Saucon Valley winning their first District title since 1999.